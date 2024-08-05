Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1756 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
