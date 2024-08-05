1 Escudo 1755 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1755 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NCS (1)