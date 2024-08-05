Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1755 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1755 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1755 LM JM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Search