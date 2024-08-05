Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1755 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1755 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
