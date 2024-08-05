Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1753 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1753 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6030 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2745 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1753 LM J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Peru in 1753 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo
