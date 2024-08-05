Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6030 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2745 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
