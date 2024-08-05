Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 16000 NOK
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2019
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

