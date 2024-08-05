Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 16000 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
