4 Escudos 1805 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1805 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3503 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
