4 Escudos 1805 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1805 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3503 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2)