Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1800 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1800 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search