Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1800 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1800 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1800 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1800 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Peru 2 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1800 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search