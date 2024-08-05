Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3521 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
