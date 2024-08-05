Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3521 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Stack's (3)
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Stack's - February 22, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

