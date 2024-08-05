Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1795 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1795 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
