2 Escudos 1795 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1795 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.

Сondition VF (2)