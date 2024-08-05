Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1793 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1793 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
