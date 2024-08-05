Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1793 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1793 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Peru 2 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Rauch - April 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date April 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

