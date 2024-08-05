Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5042 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
