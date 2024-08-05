1 Escudo 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5042 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)