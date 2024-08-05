Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5400 $
Price in auction currency 5400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date August 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
