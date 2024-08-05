Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5400 $
Price in auction currency 5400 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Nomisma - August 30, 2016
Seller Nomisma
Date August 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction London Coins - June 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Cayón - November 26, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

