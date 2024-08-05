8 Escudos 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (14) VF (15) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (10)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

London Coins (1)

Nomisma (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)