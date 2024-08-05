4 Escudos 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 855. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)