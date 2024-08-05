Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 855. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
