Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1781 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1781 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 855. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Peru 4 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1781 MI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

