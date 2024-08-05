Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1780 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1780 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3487 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
983 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

