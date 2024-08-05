Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5154 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,010. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
Peru 2 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1143 $
Price in auction currency 1010 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

