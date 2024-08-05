Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5154 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,010. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
