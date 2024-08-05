Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
934 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
