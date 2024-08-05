Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
934 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

