Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1763 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1763 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

