2 Escudos 1761 JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1761 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,350. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NCS (1)