2 Escudos 1761 JM (Peru, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1761 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,350. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
