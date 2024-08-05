Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1788 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1788 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1788 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1788 IJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1788 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

