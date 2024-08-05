Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
