Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1763 LM JM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 1 Escudo 1763 LM JM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1763 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search