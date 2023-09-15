OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
2 Grote 1815 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,291)
- Weight1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,013 oz) 0,4051 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,080,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination2 Grote
- Year1815
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
4171 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateOctober 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grote 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
