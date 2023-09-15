flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

2 Grote 1815 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 2 Grote 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 2 Grote 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,291)
  • Weight1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,013 oz) 0,4051 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,080,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination2 Grote
  • Year1815
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
4171 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 5, 2020
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateOctober 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
SellerSonntag
DateJune 2, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Grote 1815 at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
