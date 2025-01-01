flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Silver coins 2 Grote of Peter Frederick William - Oldenburg

2 Grote 1815

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18151,080,000022
