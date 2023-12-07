OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4365 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
