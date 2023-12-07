flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4365 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionPF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 13, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 14, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Heritage - July 12, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2012
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

