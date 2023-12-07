Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4365 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (6) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)