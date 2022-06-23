flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1869 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1869 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1869
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 B at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2013
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Popular sections
