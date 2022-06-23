OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Schwaren 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,282 g
- Diameter16,28 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC180,000
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Schwaren
- Year1869
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
