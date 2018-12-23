1 Schwaren 1862 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

