OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Schwaren 1862 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 1 Schwaren 1862 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 1 Schwaren 1862 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16,28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Schwaren
  • Year1862
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1862 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1862 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Schwaren 1862 B at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateDecember 23, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Schwaren 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
