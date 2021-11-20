OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Birkenfeld 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,564 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
