flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Birkenfeld 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Birkenfeld 2 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Birkenfeld 2 Pfennig 1858 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,564 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - June 4, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 17, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2 Pfennig 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1858All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg copper coinsOldenburg coins 2 PfennigNumismatic auctions