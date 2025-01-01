flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Copper coins 2 Pfennig of Nikolaus Frederick Peter - Oldenburg

type-coin
type-coin

2 Pfennig 1858 Birkenfeld

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1858B72,00008
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterAll Oldenburg coinsOldenburg coins 2 PfennigNumismatic auctions