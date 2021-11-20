OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Birkenfeld 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,282 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1859
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
