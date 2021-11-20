flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Birkenfeld 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Birkenfeld 1 Pfennig 1859 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Birkenfeld 1 Pfennig 1859 B - Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,282 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1859
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Pfennig 1859 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1859All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg copper coinsOldenburg coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions