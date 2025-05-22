Thaler 1836 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

