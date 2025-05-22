flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1836 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1836
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - April 27, 2024
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 21, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
SellerRauch
DateJuly 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
SellerRauch
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction WCN - November 7, 2015
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction WCN - November 7, 2015
SellerWCN
DateNovember 7, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1836 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1836All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions