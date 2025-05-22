NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1836 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1836
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
