flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1836 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,336)
  • Weight2,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
  • Diameter19,7 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC452,200

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1836
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2837 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 16, 2016
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1836All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions