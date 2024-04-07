NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1836 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,336)
- Weight2,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0251 oz) 0,7795 g
- Diameter19,7 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC452,200
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1836
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2837 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
