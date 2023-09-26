NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1831 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,329)
- Weight1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter15,75 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC508,700
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1831
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2072 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
