flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1831 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,329)
  • Weight1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter15,75 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC508,700

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2072 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1831All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions