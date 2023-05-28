NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1834 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC326,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1834
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
