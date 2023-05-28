flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1834 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1834 - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1834 - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC326,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1834 at auction Coinhouse - September 29, 2018
Nassau Kreuzer 1834 at auction Coinhouse - September 29, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 29, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1834All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions