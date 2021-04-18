NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1830-1838" (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC517,200
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1832
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1832 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4184 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
