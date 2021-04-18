flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1830-1838" (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1830-1838" - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1830-1838" - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC517,200

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
