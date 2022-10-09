NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1830 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC265,300
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1830
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 9376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
