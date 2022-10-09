flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1830 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC265,300

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1830
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 9376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1830 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1830 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

