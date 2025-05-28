Thaler 1815 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

