NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1815 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1815 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1815 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC25,620

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1815
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

