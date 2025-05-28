NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1815 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC25,620
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationThaler
- Year1815
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
