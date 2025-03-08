NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,032 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6887 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC14,490
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/2 Thaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
