NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/2 Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,032 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6887 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC14,490

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/2 Thaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 495 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
SellerMöller
DateApril 9, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
SellerMöller
DateJune 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

