NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1814 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC843,750

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1814
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1739 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
SellerGrün
DateMay 25, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

