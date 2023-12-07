NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1814 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC843,750
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1814
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1739 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
