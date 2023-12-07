3 Kreuzer 1814 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1739 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) No grade (1)