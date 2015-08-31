NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1812 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC480,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
