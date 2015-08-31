flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1812 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC480,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 31, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
