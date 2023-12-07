NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1810 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC750,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1810
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
