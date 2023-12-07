3 Kreuzer 1810 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (7)