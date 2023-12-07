flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1810 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC750,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Künker - March 15, 2001
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2001
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

