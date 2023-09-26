flag
10 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJuly 5, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 17, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2006
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

