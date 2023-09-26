10 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (8)