10 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
