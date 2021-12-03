NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,338)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17,31 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC178,550
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1855
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place December 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
