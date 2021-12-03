flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,338)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17,31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC178,550

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place December 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
SellerKatz
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
