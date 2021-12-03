3 Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place December 4, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)