NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,338)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17,31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC210,040

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1847
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2780 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 30, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

