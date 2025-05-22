NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,338)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17,31 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC210,040
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1847
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2780 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
