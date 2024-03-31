1/2 Gulden 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition VF (2)