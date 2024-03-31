flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC31,074

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1842
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1842All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 1/2 GuldenNumismatic auctions