1/2 Gulden 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24,15 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC31,074
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1842
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
