NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1859-1863" (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1859-1863" - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1859-1863" - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
  • Diameter21,61 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC556,450

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1861
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2922 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
SellerAlexander
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU50
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

