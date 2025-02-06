NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1859-1863" (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
- Diameter21,61 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC556,450
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1861
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2922 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
