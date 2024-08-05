Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1801 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
