Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62357 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place August 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
