Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62357 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place August 14, 2014.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 14, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
