Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 27,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1536 $
Price in auction currency 27000 MXN
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
