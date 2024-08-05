Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 27,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1536 $
Price in auction currency 27000 MXN
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1798 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1798 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search