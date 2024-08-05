Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 823 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1795 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search