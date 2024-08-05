Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 823 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
