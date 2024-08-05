Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1528 USD
