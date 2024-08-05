2 Escudos 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place October 6, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3)