Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 541. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 7500 MXN
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
