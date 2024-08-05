1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 541. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (7) F (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) Service NGC (3)