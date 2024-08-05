Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 541. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 7500 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

